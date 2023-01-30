Berkshire Bank Has $356,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Berkshire Bank lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 220,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 86,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 59,798 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 110,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 318.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 402,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,689,000 after acquiring an additional 306,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHY traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $81.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,042. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average of $81.65.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

