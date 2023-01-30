Berkshire Bank Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Berkshire Bank boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,603,000 after buying an additional 612,854 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,051,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $259,497,000 after purchasing an additional 534,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.53. 384,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,851. The company has a market cap of $198.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.40.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.48.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

