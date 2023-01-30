Berkshire Bank Sells 407 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.9% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,388,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,388,848. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $284.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

