Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) rose 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.19 and last traded at $29.01. Approximately 30,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 206,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.56% and a negative net margin of 669.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,743.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,112.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,616 shares of company stock worth $279,441. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,040,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 613,696 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.