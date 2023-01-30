BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Update

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 880,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BioAtla from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

BioAtla Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB opened at $3.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30. BioAtla has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

Insider Activity

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioAtla news, Director Sylvia Mcbrinn bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $30,821.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,011.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioAtla

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in BioAtla by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

