Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.55 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.55 billion and $191.72 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $131.97 or 0.00569329 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,179.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00185140 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00044260 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000757 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,298,219 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
