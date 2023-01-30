Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Market Cap Reaches $12.31 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $12.31 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00401572 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,724.22 or 0.28187394 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00569430 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

BTCST is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.84518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 1.00479137 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $2,309,557.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

