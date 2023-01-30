BNB (BNB) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $309.09 or 0.01333425 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $48.81 billion and approximately $616.82 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,901,849 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,901,975.52029085 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 314.85750564 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1170 active market(s) with $651,396,274.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

