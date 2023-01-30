Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Down 8.1% in January

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 741,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 339,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,475.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Booking Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in Booking by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,164,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Booking by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG stock opened at $2,442.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,104.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,948.47. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booking will post 95.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

