Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,957,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,318 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for about 0.8% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. KBC Group NV owned 0.28% of Boston Scientific worth $153,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Boston Scientific by 68.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.77. 1,348,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,599,980. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $809,176.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,629.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,194.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.