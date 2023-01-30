Bowie Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bowie Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up about 3.6% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of MSCI worth $34,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 42.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $701,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $519.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $491.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $564.27.

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.70.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

