BOX (NYSE:BOX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

BOX stock opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.00 and a beta of 1.06. BOX has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,329,082 shares in the company, valued at $37,347,204.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 6,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $179,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,660.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,347,204.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,919 shares of company stock worth $8,753,424. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BOX by 61.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

