Brokerages Set Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Target Price at $94.33

Shares of Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACXIF shares. Societe Generale cut their target price on Acciona from €43.20 ($46.96) to €38.00 ($41.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered Acciona from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Acciona from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Acciona alerts:

Acciona Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACXIF opened at $202.00 on Monday. Acciona has a 12 month low of $154.24 and a 12 month high of $216.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.25.

About Acciona

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.