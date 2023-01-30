Brokerages Set Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) PT at $5.50

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXTGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $3.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.42 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shashank Samant bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,511.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,795,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,148,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 270,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 1,707.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 229,706 shares during the last quarter.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

