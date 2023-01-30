Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $15.22 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $15,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,955,000 after buying an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $6,025,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $477.71. The stock had a trading volume of 81,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,517. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $506.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $456.60 and its 200-day moving average is $446.00.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

