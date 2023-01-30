Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,875 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 806,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,823 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.60. 757,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,972. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average of $49.60.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

