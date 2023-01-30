Cambridge Trust Co. Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth $378,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $571,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $14,517,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $3,194,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ATO traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.68. 157,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,168. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.39 and its 200-day moving average is $112.56. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

