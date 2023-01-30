Cambridge Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.43. 947,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,964. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.03.

