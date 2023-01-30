Cambridge Trust Co. Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after buying an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,966 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.86. 2,987,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,749,350. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.87. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $111.97.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

