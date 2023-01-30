Capital Planning LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Capital Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,710,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,267,000 after purchasing an additional 409,137 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4,111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 399,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 389,678 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 656,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 114,216 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 273,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,949,000 after acquiring an additional 112,312 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,921,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.65. 293,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,834. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $103.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.06.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.