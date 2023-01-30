Capital Planning LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Capital Planning LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.61 on Monday, hitting $144.47. 73,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,560. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.64. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $172.04.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

