Cardano (ADA) 1-Day Volume Hits $313.47 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion and $313.47 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,634.02 or 0.06897772 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00087141 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00028959 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00057740 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010637 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001085 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025775 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000935 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,413,306,355 coins and its circulating supply is 34,593,779,088 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
