Cardano (ADA) Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.87 billion and $389.52 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001630 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,568.30 or 0.06869039 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00085637 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00028550 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00057608 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010091 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001050 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00025021 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000961 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,413,306,355 coins and its circulating supply is 34,593,679,000 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
