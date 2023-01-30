Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Buys 1,471 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,573,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,122. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $35.63.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.