Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $290,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $755,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $803,000. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,950,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 82,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,292. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56.

