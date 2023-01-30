Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $628,000 Stock Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matterport by 171.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after buying an additional 7,504,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Matterport by 460.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,958 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Matterport by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Matterport by 498.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matterport by 737.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,154 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTTR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

In other Matterport news, CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,554.08. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 538,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,459.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,554.08. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 538,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,459.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 351,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,943.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,019 shares of company stock worth $1,361,419. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.43. 809,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,417. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $10.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Matterport had a negative net margin of 173.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $37.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

