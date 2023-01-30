Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 242.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

VPL stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.76. The company had a trading volume of 73,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,861. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average of $63.73.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.