Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Sells 8,673 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,673 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $11,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.33. 42,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,009. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $48.22.

