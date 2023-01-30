Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 232,620 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 216,433 shares.The stock last traded at $13.47 and had previously closed at $13.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSII shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.33 million. Analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 82,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at $150,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.