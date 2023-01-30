CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for about 3.7% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of CarMax worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 595.2% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 72.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other CarMax news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Price Performance

CarMax stock opened at $68.10 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $114.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Argus cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

