Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 555,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 1,699,162 shares.The stock last traded at $9.97 and had previously closed at $9.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from GBX 588 ($7.28) to GBX 1,219 ($15.09) in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 61.30% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 96,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.