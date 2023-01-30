Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $122.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.62.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 156,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $1,339,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

