Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 7,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 17,649 shares.The stock last traded at $35.21 and had previously closed at $35.45.

Central Securities Stock Performance

Get Central Securities alerts:

Central Securities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 6.95%.

Insider Activity at Central Securities

In related news, VP Andrew J. O’neill acquired 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.21 per share, for a total transaction of $79,305.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew J. O’neill acquired 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.21 per share, for a total transaction of $79,305.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Price Blackford acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $34,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,480.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,788 shares of company stock worth $127,361. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Securities

Central Securities Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 1.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 2.0% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Central Securities by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.