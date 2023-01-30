Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 7,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 17,649 shares.The stock last traded at $35.21 and had previously closed at $35.45.
Central Securities Stock Performance
Central Securities Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 6.95%.
Insider Activity at Central Securities
In related news, VP Andrew J. O'neill acquired 2,388 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.21 per share, for a total transaction of $79,305.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,611,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Price Blackford acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $34,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,469,480.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,788 shares of company stock worth $127,361. Insiders own 11.10% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Securities
Central Securities Company Profile
Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.
