CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Barclays

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.38.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.32. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. Analysts expect that CF Industries will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 555.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 48.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

