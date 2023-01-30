Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Short Interest Update

Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Chariot Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OIGLF remained flat at $0.22 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. Chariot has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.33.

Chariot Company Profile

Chariot Ltd. engages in the appraisal and development of gas assets, renewable energy to power mining projects, and green hydrogen projects. It operates through the following segments: Transitional Gas, Transitional Power, and Corporate. The company was founded by Adonis Pouroulis on August 13, 2007 and is headquartered in St.

