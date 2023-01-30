Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Down 26.6% in January

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the December 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

NYSE:CHMI opened at $7.00 on Monday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 117,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 193,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 61,775 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

