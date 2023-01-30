Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Chewy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chewy to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.16.

CHWY opened at $45.91 on Friday. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -918.02 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $795,917.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,129 shares of company stock worth $11,409,938 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Chewy by 43.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Chewy by 24.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

