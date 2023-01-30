CIBC Upgrades Interfor (TSE:IFP) to “Outperform”

CIBC upgraded shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$31.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$27.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IFP. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Interfor from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor Price Performance

IFP stock opened at C$26.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.37. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$19.75 and a 52-week high of C$42.69.

About Interfor

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Interfor will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.