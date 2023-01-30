Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives $13.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clarivate from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clarivate Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,546,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988,500 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Clarivate by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,781,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,210,000 after buying an additional 15,626,160 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,900,000. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,443,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,137,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $11.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $635.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.44 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 172.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Articles

