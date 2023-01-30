Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.88 and last traded at $71.77. 61,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 437,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.16.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $95.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 37.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clearfield by 30.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,182,000 after purchasing an additional 177,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after buying an additional 151,583 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 178,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,039,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

