Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($72.28) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.27.

CCEP opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $59.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

