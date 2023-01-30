Coinmetro Token (XCM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,515.43

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $195.23 million and approximately $1,515.43 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00046608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030320 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018992 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00215991 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000746 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,870.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 326,798,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,017,836 tokens. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

