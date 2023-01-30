Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.9% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $893,093,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554,300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,409 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.17. 7,943,930 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.80.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.