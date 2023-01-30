Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Short Interest Up 5.8% in January

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.2 %

CMC traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 148,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,928. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $56.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.20. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

CMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,952,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

