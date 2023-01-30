Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.15)-$(0.13) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $166-168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.51 million. Confluent also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.28)-$(0.22) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Confluent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.17.

Confluent Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CFLT stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,282,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $81.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 164,651 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,788,619.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,947.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $177,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 330,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,643,008.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 164,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,788,619.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,947.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363 over the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Confluent by 720.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 239,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Confluent by 3,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 145,391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Confluent by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

