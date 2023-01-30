Contrasting Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) & Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Onfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -36.41% -12.60% -7.60% Onfolio N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Onfolio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $43.86 million 0.94 -$44.96 million N/A N/A Onfolio $1.81 million 5.28 -$1.90 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Onfolio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

12.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Onfolio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Onfolio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 493.12%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Onfolio.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company was founded on February 10, 2012 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

