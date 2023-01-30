Cove Street Capital LLC Acquires 10,250 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Commvault Systems comprises 2.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Commvault Systems worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,958,000 after buying an additional 319,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,374,000 after buying an additional 197,225 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 591,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,354,000 after buying an additional 179,752 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,296,000 after buying an additional 168,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,058,000 after buying an additional 116,888 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.65. The company had a trading volume of 49,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,268. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.57. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.19.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $188.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.53 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $34,737.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

