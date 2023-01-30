Cove Street Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,488,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619,608 shares during the period. Research Solutions accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Research Solutions worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 19.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 41.7% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 62,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 18,252 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Research Solutions in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 96.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 56,380 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 635,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. 34.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Research Solutions Price Performance

Shares of RSSS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.09. 15,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,725. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

Research Solutions Profile

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Research Solutions, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform and sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content. It also develops proprietary software, information logistics technology backbone, and internet-based interfaces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.