Cove Street Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,642 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 0.24% of N-able worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in N-able during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in N-able during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in N-able during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in N-able during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NABL stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 43,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 170.36 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. N-able, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $12.22.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.78 million. N-able had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 3.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of N-able from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

