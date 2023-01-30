Cove Street Capital LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 663,705 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 194,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.28. 7,639,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,509,545. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $12.93.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

